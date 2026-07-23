The sound of bouncing basketballs filled Moody Park on Wednesday as young people served hot meals, sorted donated clothes and welcomed families to a free community event.

Next Generational Leaders distributed 100 dinners, shoes and clothing while organizing basketball activities for children and teenagers. Founder Chamar Clay said the event was about more than what families could take home. It was also an opportunity for young people from Milwaukee’s 53206 ZIP code to show their community in a different light.

Watch: Chamar Clay lost friends to violence. Now she's feeding and clothing her Milwaukee neighborhood.

Chamar Clay lost friends to violence. Now she's feeding and clothing her Milwaukee neighborhood.

Clay grew up two blocks from Moody Park. After losing friends to violence and incarceration and watching young people face many of the same pressures she did, Clay set out to become the support system she says she once needed.

“And I have more than 10 friends in the graveyard. So maybe if I could get us together and it'd be more positive energy around, people will move positive, more positive people, more positive energy, more positive people, more positive energy,” Clay said.

TMJ4 Founder Chamar Clay

Clay was once ranked third in Wisconsin in basketball. She said her talent created opportunities, but her attitude and choices prevented her from fully taking advantage of them.

Rather than hide those mistakes, Clay uses them to connect with young people who may feel pressure to follow friends, prove themselves or make decisions that could change the course of their lives.

Her sister, 22-year-old Aniyah Winckler, understands those consequences personally. Winckler said she was shot in the head and arm at 17 after becoming involved in conflicts and street activity.

“God spared me, and he ain't sparing me for no reason,” Winckler said.

Winckler said surviving the shooting forced her to reconsider the direction of her life. She now works with children and hopes her experience can help prevent young people from making similar choices.

TMJ4 Aniyah Winckler,

Organizers said the need for safe activities has become even more urgent because youth programming at the COA facility near the park is not operating this summer. Winckler said young people have fewer structured places where they can spend their time, connect with mentors or build work experience.

Clay initially planned to provide 50 spaghetti dinners using her own money. After she posted the idea on Facebook, friends and other community members began offering food, clothing and supplies, helping the event grow to 100 meals.

“This started, like I said, it started with me making a Facebook status on Facebook saying I want to give away 50 dinners, me and my girlfriend,” Clay said. “We were supposed to just give away 50 dinners, spaghetti and garlic bread and water.”

There was no major corporate sponsor behind the event. Clay said most of the help came from people her age who grew up in or near the same neighborhood and wanted to contribute to something positive.

Throughout the afternoon, young people helped clean the park, serve meals, distribute clothing and fill the basketball courts.

Organizers said those images are important in a neighborhood they believe often receives media attention only after violence or tragedy.

“I want them to know that we are not monsters. We're not killers, murderers,” Clay said of people who live in 53206.

Winckler shared a similar message.

“We're not monsters. Uh, we, we actually got hearts. We care about the community,” Winckler said.

Ten-year-old Connie Hamilton came to help with the event and already understands the message Clay is working to pass on.

“Don't be a follower. Be a leader because it can, it can put you in bad paths that's where you don't wanna go,” Hamilton said.

TMJ4 Connie Hamilton

Clay said Wednesday’s event demonstrated that young people will respond when they are given positive examples, mentorship and something constructive to do.

“We're trying to push a positive movement. We're trying to give away clothes. We're trying to give away food, so it's, it's something different on 53206,” Clay said. “No more negative. We want positive energy. When I say more positive energy, more positive people.”

Next Generational Leaders plans to return to Moody Park each July 22 and expand the event to reach more young people and families.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip