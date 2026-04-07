Brother and sister duo lead Whitefish Bay basketball teams to state championship titles this season

Siblings Sage and Mace Miskel both helped lead their respective Whitefish Bay basketball teams to state championship titles.

Senior guard Sage Miskel led the Blue Dukes to the school's first-ever girls state title against Beaver Dam. She scored the last four points of the game, including the go-ahead basket with 44 seconds remaining.

TMJ4 Sage Miskel

“I think it was like the middle of the second half, and we had a timeout, and I was just like, 'Wow, this is coming down to the end. I don't want to have any regrets and the end of the game at the end of the season. It’s one of those things that you are put on autopilot when it’s the big moment you’ve already done it until after. I was like oh my gosh, what just happened? '” Sage said.

“I’m still in shock a little bit. It’s one of those surreal moments. You just dream about it, and when it really happens, your eyes get so big it’s just like, 'Wow, we did it,'” Sage said.

The Whitefish boys' team defeated Salem at the Kohl Center to win the Division 2 title. Mace Miskel is the starting guard for the team.

TMJ4 Mace Miskel

“As far as me I don't think I put any extra pressure I think I was more excited and In the first game, I kinda showed I was really aggressive and I was really excited on the big stage I just wanted do the same thing as them I don't think it was like pressure as just being excited for the moment,” Mace said.

“Playing basketball, we have stuff that we can relate with one another. We can give each other tips on that, we can be competitive on. That just brought us closer together,” Mace said.

The siblings' father, Chris Miskel, played basketball for Butler University and started teaching them the game at a young age.

TMJ4 Chris Miskel

“I love the game, but most importantly, I love spending time with them. They did have a choice. Sage had a choice; in her first-grade year, she wasn't very good. We had a conversation about I told her I’ll love you no matter what. But if you're going to play, we’re going to train a little differently, she said she wanted to play, we had a whiteboard, and we had drills over the course of the summer. Both of them, she came back her second year, and she was a killer,” Chris said.

“I didn't know what was going on. But we started to work really hard, obviously, we would go to games and watch games it just all came together,” Sage said.

Mace will return for his junior year next season. Sage will follow in her father's footsteps and play at Butler.

“I’m pretty sure that my mom screamed. I remember I wasn't near my dad, but I had to go find him. I just ran up to him and gave him a big hug. It was such a great moment,” Sage said.

“I’m super proud of these guys. Basketball is something that I am passionate about. It’s kinda like that dream that you're reaching for something, and you try to get somewhere, but these guys are the first people that are really close to me in my life that have achieved a state championship, and it's really cool,” Chris said.

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