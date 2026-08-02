Bronzeville Fest wraps up on Historic King Drive as weeklong celebration continues in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Historic King Drive came alive Sunday as Bronzeville Fest brought together music, food and local businesses — and the weeklong celebration is just getting started.

For Robert Brocks, Bronzeville Fest is a chance to introduce new customers to his family's wellness business.

"Bronzeville Fest is one of those festivals that really encompasses family, that family environment, that community essence," Brocks said.

TMJ4 Robert Brocks Fit For You MKE

The festival is part of Bronzeville Week, Milwaukee's annual celebration of African American culture, commerce and history. Rhonda Davis-Wright has spent years building her Avon business and says Bronzeville brings entrepreneurs together.

"I get to see all of the various businesses that are part of our community... If you need clothes, it's here. If you need something good to eat, it's here. If you need a little church, it's here," Davis-Wright said.

TMJ4 Rhonda Davis-Wright AKA AVON LADY

Vendors say weekends like this help keep their businesses going. Quinn Wesley and his family turned a simple idea into a growing business selling sweet corn.

"Help me pay gas and light, help me pay for that gas I put in the car. You know, it does a lot..." Wesley said.

TMJ4 Quinn Wesley and his family

Investment along MLK Drive is also giving the neighborhood new energy, Brocks said.

"It just lifts Milwaukee up on this side of town and I can see us thriving and this becoming a black renaissance in the city," Brocks said.

TMJ4 Fit For You MKE



Vendors hope people continue supporting Bronzeville long after the festival ends.

"It's not just for the people that come to Bronzeville, it's for every man, every woman, every walk of life...You need to come to Bronzeville, check it out... and come see what it's all about for yourself," Davis-Wright said.

What's Next: Bronzeville Week continues through Aug. 8

Bronzeville Week, Milwaukee's annual celebration of African American culture, history, commerce and entertainment, continues through Saturday, Aug. 8. Highlights include:

Monday, Aug. 3



Just Us and Books with Dannette Justus (Virtual) – 10:00-10:30 a.m.

Bronzeville Lunch & Learn: Leveraging Culture for Economic, Political & Social Impact – Noon at Confectionately Yours Café & Bakery, 1920 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Standing on the Shoulders of Giants – Reception at 5 p.m., program at 5:30 p.m. at America's Black Holocaust Museum, 401 W. North Ave.

Tuesday, Aug. 4



Building Bronzeville – Noon-1 p.m. at Bronzeville Kitchen & Lounge, 2053 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Glow Like Bronzeville – Naturally You (Virtual) – 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Tacos & Games – 7-9 p.m. at Summer of 85, 2213 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Wednesday, Aug. 5



Bronzeville Business Breakfast – 8:30-10:30 a.m. at America's Black Holocaust Museum (registration required).

Rooted 'N Natural – Noon-4 p.m. at Allah Mode, 1942 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, featuring natural hair demonstrations, food and live entertainment.

Line Dancing with Lady Jai Janay – 4-6 p.m. on Garfield Avenue between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Vel R. Phillips Avenue.

Thursday, Aug. 6



Cool Aid & Canvases – Noon at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library (limited seating).

National Night Out – 3-7 p.m. at James W. Beckum Park/Carver Park with food, games, music and community resources.

Bronzeville Trolley Rides – Tours at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., departing from America's Black Holocaust Museum (limited seating).

Bronzeville Fashion Show – 7-9 p.m. at America's Black Holocaust Museum.

Friday, Aug. 7



Bronzeville Lunch & Learn: Housing & Neighborhood Resources – Noon at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Library.

Lit in Bronzeville – 5-8 p.m. at Salute Society, featuring movement, culture and wellness.

Bronzeville Sleepover for Education – Begins at 7 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North Avenue. School supply donations are encouraged.

Saturday, Aug. 8



Pancakes & Poetry – 9:30 a.m. at Rise & Grind Café.

Bronzeville Farmers' Market – 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 414 Floral.

The Bronzeville Ride – Meet at 10 a.m., ride begins at 10:30 a.m. from Niche Book Bar.

Local Legends Softball Game – Noon-2 p.m. at Carver Park.

Together We Dream: Bronzeville Art Walk – 4-7 p.m. at Salute Society.

High Hearts: A Mono Series – 6:30 p.m. at Allah Mode, a one-act theatrical performance exploring identity, empowerment and perseverance.

For the complete Bronzeville Week schedule and updates, visit Milwaukee.gov/BronzevilleWeek.

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