Brewers release statement after controversy over 'Timeless Ticket'

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger is speaking out after some Timeless Ticket holders expressed frustration over getting World Series tickets.

Two Kenosha brothers who paid $1,000 each for a Milwaukee Brewers "Timeless Ticket" more than a decade ago said the team isn't fully honoring the promise that came with it — the chance to sit in the best available seats for a game as big as the World Series.

Kevin and Kyle Deaton say they were stunned when they saw the seating options made available to Timeless Ticket holders last week: terrace level seats or standing room only, priced at or below what the two brothers paid for their tickets in 2015.



The tickets, according to the information card, "may be redeemed for the best available seat locations, subject to ticket availability at the time of redemption." The brothers argue the Brewers aren't living up to that language.

Watch Ben Jordan's report in the video player below:

Brewers 'Timeless Ticket' Concerns

“When you promise somebody the best seat available, and you give them pretty much the worst seats that you have in the whole stadium, I would say, no. They're not honoring it," Kyle Deaton said.

On Tuesday, Schlesinger released a statement saying that hundreds of fans indicated their intention to redeem their Timeless Ticket for the World Series.

"We subsequently erred in our internal communications on the logistics of fulfilling the requests. While we were able to accommodate all with seats, we received feedback from some that they were unhappy with their seat locations. Clearly, even with extraordinary limitations on available seats, we did not live up to the spirit of the program and we have been working through a resolution," Schlesinger said in the statement.

According to the team, any fans who accepted the subpar seats through the Timeless Ticket program will get to keep those seats for the World Series and keep their Timeless Ticket for redemption for another game in any future season.

"We regret our mistake and look forward to welcoming them to America Family Field for their World Series experience," Schlesinger said in a statement.

TMJ4 Timeless Ticket Information Card

Original story below

The Timeless Ticket was offered more than a decade ago, when the Brewers sold 1,000 of them to fans for $1,000 each. Each ticket is redeemable for any game — including this World Series.

"We're actively looking at the sites, and it's kind of remarkable to watch the pricing go up and the kind of the mania, but 10 years ago or 11 years ago I was like I won't have to deal with that," Kevin said.

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Kevin and Kyle knew all along they would patiently wait for the perfect time to use them — a World Series in Milwaukee.

TMJ4 Timeless Tickets

"I wasn't envisioning, hey, we're going to get front row. But certainly first ten rows," Kevin Deaton said. "Which is why I refused. Out of principle, I'm not even going to go.”

Hopes of sitting close to the action, like the seats they saw when it was time for season ticket holders to buy, quickly turned to frustration after they read the Timeless Ticket order form that outlined their options.

"This has to be a mistake. It's terrace level; that's level four. That's not the best available seat. And she said, yeah, I'm not going to argue that there's better seats available. This is what's being allocated to the 'Timeless Ticket' holders," Kyle said.

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"I don't know what they could do to make this right for us," Kyle said. "They've had 1,000 people for 11 years that they knew they had to take care of if they ever got to the World Series. So, their solution or their rules of redemption, they made that up.”

Kyle and Kevin say they're still rooting for the Brewers to win it all, but they plan to do so at home unless the team comes back with a better offer.

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