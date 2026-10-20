Milwaukee Brewers postseason run drives national demand for team memorabilia at Brookfield shop

Milwaukee Brewers fans have waited 44 years to see their team return to the World Series — and places like Jeff Sports remind them that baseball memories never go out of style.

The man behind the memorabilia is Jeff Lemieux, who has owned Jeff Sports for 44 years. He has watched generations of Brewers fans walk through his doors, and this postseason is bringing those memories back to life.

James Pershing has been shopping here for years. When I asked him which jersey stands out the most and why, he pointed to one name from his childhood.

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I like Yount the best. He was the guy. I saw Hank Aaron's last game at County Stadium. Yount was around my whole life growing up. I have like six of his rookie cards at my house. I love Yount," Pershing said.

I asked Lemieux what it's like to watch shoppers step back in time as they browse the Brewers merchandise.

It's awesome. Sports does bring people. I have customers that remember the 82 World Series, where they were when they watched it. The same customers are coming in with their kids now; it's the next generation," Lemieux said.

Lemieux has hundreds of thousands of items in his store. But right now, Brewers memorabilia is generating excitement well beyond Wisconsin.

"Unbelievable, and it's not only local. Being in business as long as we have, I have a lot of connections around the country for sports cards and autographs and stuff. It's national, not a local thing. It's a national sensation right now with the Brewers. So it's just one scene, not locally, but around the country everyone's excited for it," Lemieux said.

For Pershing, the hope is simple.

"I hope they win it as quickly as possible. I don't want to draw it out and be all stressful. Win or lose, they did a lot for the city. It's going to be crazy around here. It's going to be so, so nice," Pershing said.

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