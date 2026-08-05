Brewers games, State Fair, I-94 closures: Drivers gear up for heavy traffic

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that traffic flow will look different this year near American Family Field and the Wisconsin State Fair, as construction, the fair's opening, and Brewers home games converge on the same stretch of I-94.

A lane closure along I-94 westbound between the Stadium Interchange and 68th Street is in effect, along with the westbound exit to 68th and 70th streets closed and the Hawley Road exits out of commission.

WisDOT says additional signage, police-directed intersections and new traffic flow patterns will be used to help keep cars moving around the fairgrounds. Drivers should expect “right-turn-only” traffic patterns around the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this year as part of efforts to keep traffic moving during construction and peak event traffic.

WisDOT WisDOT says drivers should expect “right-turn-only” traffic patterns around the Wisconsin State Fair grounds this year as part of efforts to keep traffic moving during construction and peak event traffic.

All 84th Street ramps remain open during the fair.

Brendan Doud of Brookfield is among the drivers preparing for the heavy congestion. He said he plans to use his knowledge of alternate routes as he looks ahead to navigating the big events.

"It'd be nice. Yeah," Doud said.

Doud acknowledged the challenges ahead on the freeway.

Mike Beiermeister Brendan Doud

"Freeway can be pretty frustrating when you're getting in there just because you're all backed up, and it's not as easy to get around," Doud said.

When asked whether the traffic situation was making him nervous, Doud kept his outlook simple.

"I just got to take a deep breath," Doud said.

Other drivers like Will say he'll be avoiding the highway and heavily congested roads this weekend.

Mike Beiermeister Traffic on I-94 Westbound near Stadium Interchange

"It’s just very backed up. Very congested."

To help drivers, a new online tool from the DOT allows fairgoers to plan their routes to and from the State Fair, with alternate routes based on where drivers are coming from.

Plan Your Route: https://www.94eastwest.wisconsindot.gov/wi-state-fair-2026

WisDOT is encouraging drivers to plan ahead, expect delays, follow posted signs and check 511WI.gov before heading out. Drivers are also encouraged to leave extra travel time for the rest of this week and into the weekend.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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