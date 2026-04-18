MILWAUKEE — Fans are expressing concerns after heavy rains and flooding made it difficult to exit Wednesday night's Milwaukee Brewers game and get to their cars.

Lisa Kersten attended the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at American Family Field with her 86-year-old mother. While the stadium's roof was leaking, heavy rain created a bigger concern outside.

Watch: Why Lisa Kersten says she and her family had difficulties leaving the Brewers-Blue Jays game on Wednesday, April 15 amid heavy rain.

Brewers fans face flooding and communication issues exiting American Family Field amid storms

When the game ended, Kersten and her mother tried to reach their car in the overflow handicapped parking lot, but learned shuttle buses were unavailable due to the flooding.

TMJ4 News Lisa Kersten who attended Wednesday's Brewers game with her 86-year-old mother

"She can walk, but she has mobility issues. So, we were waiting for a shuttle, and then we were told to 'fend for ourselves.' There were no shuttles coming because of the flooding," Kersten said.

Kersten called the moment disheartening. Benson asked Kersten if she saw others in the same situation.

"We did see an elderly couple, and she was holding on to her husband and walking, because she had no choice," Kersten said.

Kersten shared an email she sent to the Brewers expressing concern over the lack of communication.

"The absence of timely and clear communication regarding the escalating storm condition and flooding before patrons began to exit was a critical oversight," Kersten said.

"I've got videos of the rain coming in, but no alarms were alerted, no communication that it was getting flooded, nothing was on the big screen or on the speakers," Kersten added.

"I mean anything across the Jumbotron, or big screen. Even after the game. We were all celebrating and excited, and walked out to not knowing any of this. It was kind of shocking that we weren't alerted to anything," Kersten continued.

Because of the flooding, Kersten and her mother were unable to retrieve their car and bring it closer. However, three stadium employees stepped up to help, whom Kersten called a beacon of hope during a very difficult time.

"They found a young man named Connor who would bring a shuttle through the inside of the stadium, pick us up, they opened the doors, and he took us there, no problem, very nice young man," Kersten said.

"These people were just amazing, and they cared for us," Kersten said.

TMJ4 asked the Milwaukee Brewers about Kersten's situation. Tyler Barnes, Senior Vice President of Communications, asked to be connected with Kersten.

"Please share my email with Lisa and I will connect her to our operations team to learn more about her experience/concerns," Barnes said.

TMJ4 shared the Brewers response with Kersten and will provide updates on the situation.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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