MILWAUKEE — Brady Street is gearing up for another busy summer weekend as a safety pilot program continues into its third weekend in the entertainment district.

WATCH: Brady Street seeking comment on summer safety pilot in Milwaukee

Brady Street seeking comment on summer safety pilot in Milwaukee

The six-week project aims to curb reckless driving, loitering and loud music. The pilot comes after numerous calls for increased policing in the district.

Part of the program includes a no-parking restriction between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Brady Street from Humboldt Boulevard to Farwell Avenue. Vehicles in violation will be towed.

The Department of Public Works said between July 2 and July 4, there were 37 calls for tows. However, only 14 vehicles were relocated to another area.

July 2, 2026: 5 towed

July 3, 2026: 5 towed

July 4, 2026: 4 towed

All cars were cited.

I reached out to the Brady Street BID on how the summer pilot is going, but they did not get back to me. The BID is asking for the community's input on how the pilot is going and if there can be improvements. You can fill out the form here to add your comments.

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