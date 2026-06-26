MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Brady Street neighborhood is rolling out new security measures as part of a six-week summer safety pilot program.

It comes following two shootings this week — one of them deadly.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Neighbors raise concerns after fatal shooting near Brady Street

The program is a community collaboration between the Brady Street Business Improvement District, local businesses, Milwaukee Police, the Department of Public Works, residents, and other partners.

Mike Beiermeister New Code of Conduct Signs on Brady St.

It aims to crack down on violence, reckless driving, loitering, and unruly late-night behavior. Through August, visitors will see an increase in police and private security, weekend parking changes, and signs posted along the street outlining a Code of Conduct expected during the day and late at night.

Watch: Brady Street launches summer safety pilot program amid concerns from neighbors

Brady Street launches summer safety pilot program amid concerns from neighbors

The launch comes during one of the busiest weekends of the summer in Milwaukee, with Summerfest, Brewers games, Pride on Brady, and World Cup events all drawing crowds to the area.

Wolf Nelson, who lives near Brady Street, said the increased presence is long overdue.

"It definitely has gotten worse, you know, in the summer it's always going to be a little more noticeable," Nelson said.

Mike Beiermeister Wolf Nelson looks down Brady St.

Nelson said he welcomes the new program and wants organizers to draw from plans previously developed for another Milwaukee entertainment district.

"I'd say just take as much inspiration as they can from what they were going to do for Water Street and bring it here and hope for the best," Nelson said.

Not everyone is certain the program will have its intended effect. Josh Buckhaulten, who frequents Brady Street, said the initiative could succeed — but also risk backfiring.

"It could hurt by us being immature and like rebelling," Buckhaulten said.

Mike Beiermeister Josh Buckhaulten

Buckhaulten said he believes the root of the problem comes down to individual behavior.

"I feel like it's just because people aren't handling, like, their tolerance of how much they drink, you know? Like, they won't even be making sense, and then it'll just be like I don't know, violent harassment," Buckhaulten said.

His advice for anyone heading to Brady Street this summer is straightforward.

"Just come down here with like good intentions, bro. You know I'm saying, and just like plan on having a good time, be polite, and you know you'll be smooth," Buckhaulten said.

The Brady Street BID is actively seeking feedback, suggestions, and recommendations throughout the six-week pilot program.

FEEDBACK: https://bradystreet.org/contact-us/

The executive director told TMJ4 that overnight parking changes will start the Fourth of July weekend. Rideshare pick up zones are also under consideration.

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