'It's terrible': Neighbors raise concerns after fatal shooting near Brady Street

MILWAUKEE — One man was killed, and two others were injured in an early Tuesday shooting in one of Milwaukee's busiest bar districts, prompting concerns from neighbors who say the area has long been a trouble spot.

The Milwaukee Police Department says the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. along Van Buren near Brady Street on the city's east side. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released the name of the victim who died. Police say all three victims were 27 years old.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. The shooting happened right before closing time for most Brady Street bars. All that was left of the scene Tuesday afternoon was four bullet holes next to evidence markers on the side of a business facing Van Buren St.

TMJ4 Four bullet holes on side of business

Detectives were seen going door-to-door throughout the day to collect surveillance video that captured the shooting.

Sam Grochowski, who lives near the scene, says he was about to go to bed when he heard commotion outside his home, followed by the sound of rapid gunfire captured on his own surveillance camera — though his footage did not show the shooting itself.

"Got up to the window, dozens of people kind of flooding out from this area," Grochowski said. "And that was about 10 shots at that time; it sounded like three, but it was bbbbbbbb.”

TMJ4 Sam Grochowski — Heard gunshots

When asked what went through his mind having the shooting happen in front of his home, Grochowski reflected on a pattern he says he and his neighbors have grown frustrated with.

"I wish I could say it {was} the first time," Grochowski said. "It tends to be seemingly a hotspot for this kind of stuff. So it's unfortunate. What went through my head was, 'wow, incredible timing, and it's a shame this is happening again.’”

Grochowski says he worries the shooting may be just the beginning of safety concerns along Van Buren and Brady Street this summer.

"Man, I hope this doesn't get any worse than it already is," Grochowski said.

Frank Sandino, the owner of Mango's Cafe and Bar, says he was not at the bar at the time of the shooting. He says he does not believe his business had any connection to the incident.

"It's terrible, it's terrible," Sandino said. "We were closed at the time being. It happened down the street, but I just have no comment," Sandino said.

TMJ4 Frank Sandino — Mangos Cafe owner

The bar has several surveillance cameras that appear to point in the direction of the shooting. Sandino says all footage has been turned over to police.

"Again, it's an ongoing investigation, so you're going to have to talk to Milwaukee police," Sandino said.

MPD asks anyone with information about the suspects to call Crimestoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

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