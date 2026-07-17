GREENFIELD — A Greendale police officer was attacked in Greenfield during a traffic stop Sunday after a suspect pulled taser prongs out of his own arm and continued to charge at the officer, according to a criminal complaint.

Body camera video shows the moment Sufian Alabbas, 25, of Greendale, approached and struck the police officer in the head with a closed fist near West Loomis Road and S. Bartel Drive in Greenfield.

Before the traffic stop, dispatchers were searching for a reckless driver. According to the criminal complaint, the officer observed a black Jeep SUV traveling at a high rate of speed in a posted 25 mph zone. The Jeep drove toward a marked squad car at a high rate of speed before braking suddenly to avoid a collision. The officer then followed the Jeep and observed it swerving in and out of traffic before attempting a traffic stop.

Before the officer exited his squad car, he called for additional backup from Greenfield Police.

When Mitchell approached, Alabbas was already out of his vehicle. Alabbas told Mitchell to shoot him with a taser, then began walking toward the officer while yelling and pointing at him. The officer deployed his department-issued taser, but Alabbas pulled the taser prongs out of his own arm and continued to advance.

Watch: Bodycam video shows Greendale officer attacked during traffic stop

Bodycam video shows Greendale officer attacked during traffic stop

When Alabbas was within arm's reach, the officer attempted to strike him. Alabbas then struck the officer in the head with a closed fist. The officer briefly became pinned against a vehicle while being struck again before backing away. Alabbas continued to advance and attempt to strike the officer. After a few seconds, the officer fell to the ground, and Alabbas attempted to place himself on top of the officer.

A Greenfield Police Officer quickly arrived on scene and incapacitated Alabbas with a successful taser deployment.

According to the criminal complaint, obtained by TMJ4 News, after being taken into custody, Alabbas told officers: "The more angry I get, the more you guys are going to get (expletive) up."

Alabbas has been charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, a Class H felony. A conviction carries a fine of up to $10,000, up to 6 years in prison, or both. Online court records show he was released on a $500 cash bond and is due back in court next month.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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