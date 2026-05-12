ST . FRANCIS — A St. Francis police chase that began with a parking stop ended in a chaotic arrest early May 8 after a Cudahy woman allegedly sped through residential neighborhoods and a gas station parking lot at nearly 70 mph.

Body camera footage released by St. Francis police shows officers approaching 44-year-old Keiyoki Rembert just before 1:30 a.m. after she was parked in a no-parking zone.

St. Francis Police Dept.

"What's up? Just checking on ya. You're parked in a no parking zone. You can stay in your car," an officer said in the footage.

Police say officers allegedly smelled marijuana coming from Rembert's car and asked her to get out. Instead, body camera video shows Rembert beginning to drive away as an officer attempted to grab her. The officer stumbled and ran back to his patrol car to begin the pursuit.

St. Francis Police Dept.

According to the criminal complaint, Rembert reached speeds of 70 mph while speeding through St. Francis neighborhoods during the nearly 3-mile chase. Video shows Rembert driving through a gas station parking lot at the intersection of Howard and Clement.

Watch: Body cam footage captures a 70 mph chase through St. Francis; Cudahy woman charged

Body cam footage captures a 70 mph chase through St. Francis; Cudahy woman charged

Faisal Bhimani, the owner of the gas station, watched the dash camera footage with me.

"She could have killed a lot of people," Bhimani said.

TMJ4 Faisal Bhimani

"I'm just glad that this didn't happen during the day," Bhimani said.

When asked what could have happened if the chase had occurred during daytime hours, when customers would have been coming out of both gas stations at that intersection, Bhimani said the outcome could have been far worse.

"This could have been catastrophic and could have been fatal," Bhimani said.

The chase ended approximately 4 minutes later on East Howard near the southbound ramp to 794. Body camera footage shows officers arresting Rembert at that location. During the arrest, an officer deployed a stun gun after police say Rembert was resisting and repeatedly reaching into her pockets.

St. Francis Police Dept.

Video also shows officers ordering Rembert to drop an item.

"Drop it, drop it, drop it," an officer said.

"What is it?" Rembert responded.

"It's a bag of weed, drop it," the officer said.

Rembert is facing one felony count of fleeing or eluding an officer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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