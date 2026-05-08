St. Francis police say an officer used a stun gun on a 44-year-old Cudahy woman after a police chase early this morning.

Police say around 1:21 a.m., the officer was on patrol when they saw a vehicle that had been parked in a no-parking zone near ​4500B S. Ahmedi Ave for more than an hour. They say the officer made contact with the driver to check on her welfare and to advise her of the parking restriction.

WATCH: St. Francis officer uses stun gun on woman after police chase

St. Francis officer uses stun gun on woman after police chase

While checking on the driver, police say the officer smelled marijuana coming from within her vehicle. They say the officer asked her to exit the vehicle, but she started it and drove away.

According to the St. Francis Police Department, the woman led the officer on a chase for more than two miles before crashing into a barrier while attempting to turn southbound onto STH 794 from E. Howard Ave.

St. Francis police say after the crash, the driver got out of her vehicle and appeared to be trying to throw away an unknown substance. They say the officer told her to stop and lie on the ground, but she ignored them and started walking towards the officers while being verbally aggressive.

Police say an officer then used a stun gun on her, and she was taken into custody. They say she was taken to the hospital to be checked out, before she was taken to the Milwaukee County Jail.

They are seeking charges of fleeing and eluding an officer and resisting an officer from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

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