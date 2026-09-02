Attorney demands city records after delayed response to 911 call for 99-yr-old woman who was brutally attacked

MILWAUKEE — The attorney for a 99-year-old Milwaukee woman who was brutally attacked in her home is calling on the city to release its investigative reports into a three-hour delayed emergency response.

The victim — Shirley — identified only by her first name due to privacy concerns, remains in a rehabilitation center nearly two months after the attack. Her attorney, Chris MacGillis, says the family's goal is to prevent this from happening to others.

Images shared by the family show the aftermath of the attack — blunt force trauma, bruises across Shirley's face and gashes across her body — a stark contrast to photos taken before the assault.

Watch TMJ4 News reporter Ben Jordan's story in the video below:

Attorney demands city records after delayed response to a 911 call for a 99-year-old brutally attacked

MacGillis said a series of 911 calls began at 5:16 a.m., but first responders didn't arrive until after Shirley called at 7:50 a.m.

"I've been attacked. I need help," Shirley said in the 911 call.

The call taker responded: "That's OK, well you called now so you're getting help now."

MacGillis said the first two 911 calls were improperly coded and argues systemic failures led to the three-hour delay.

"Our client literally army crawled," MacGillis said. "Having to try to save her own life."

MacGillis is now demanding the city turn over all investigative files related to the July incident on the city's south-side.

"At this stage, we don't have a complete picture from the city. Not all of the investigative files have been turned over. We know mistakes have been made," MacGillis said.

At a news conference last week, Milwaukee Emergency Communications Center Director Tony Bueno said two call takers have resigned. Bueno also said employees named in the investigation must first be given time to review the findings before records can be publicly released.

TMJ4 Tony Bueno — Milwaukee Dept. of Emergency Communications Director

When asked what he expects to find in those investigative reports, MacGillis said the family is seeking accountability.

"The truth of what happened. How could this happen?" MacGillis said. "Do you think that employee had appropriate training and supervision?"

When asked whether a lawsuit is forthcoming, MacGillis said it is too early to say.

TMJ4 News conference held by Attorney Chris MacGillis

"We can't say. Too early. What we want to do is we want to get access to information," MacGillis said.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson from the mayor's office said the attack, "was horrific, and our thoughts go out to the victim. With future legal action possible, we will defer to the Milwaukee City Attorney for any additional comment."

The Milwaukee City Attorney's Office has not responded to a request for comment.

The suspect has been charged with three felonies, including battery, and remains in the Milwaukee County Jail. Shirley and her family were not present at the attorney's news conference.

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