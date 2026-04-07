Access system update causes delayed start at voting sites in MPS buildings

Officials with the Milwaukee Election Commission say several polling locations inside Milwaukee Public Schools buildings opened later than the required 7:00 a.m. start time this morning.

They say the delayed openings stemmed from an overnight Milwaukee Public Schools building access system update that unintentionally restricted early access to some school buildings.

According to election officials, the issue was resolved quickly, and the delays were brief, with the latest location opening around 7:40 a.m. Officials say election staff worked with school personnel to ensure the sites opened as quickly as possible.

WATCH: Voters talk to TMJ4 about preparing for Tuesday's election

Voters talk to TMJ4 about preparing for Tuesday's election

Election officials say that, based on current information, only a small number of voters were impacted.

Polls are open until 8:00 p.m., and voters can cast their ballot as long as they’re in line by 8:00 p.m.

Election officials say all polling places are operating normally and will remain open until 8:00 p.m. as required by state law.

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