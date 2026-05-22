AAA says 39 million people are traveling by car this Memorial Day weekend, meaning roads will be jam-packed.

Gas prices are reaching a national average of $4.48 per gallon.

One driver said she is looking forward to the holiday despite the busy roads.

WATCH: Traveling this Memorial Day weekend? Here is when to fill up to save money on gas.

Planning ahead for Memorial Day weekend travel

"I'm just planning on going to my family's house and grill and get some nice air."

GasBuddy says Fridays are one of the most expensive days to get gas. Before traveling back, drivers should stop at the gas station on Sunday — GasBuddy says that's when prices are cheapest in the state.

Local road closures and traffic could make travel worse.

Glen Stenstrup, a veteran, is planning on heading to the Wisconsin Memorial Park to mark the holiday.

Alonna Johnson

"The cemetery has a ceremony, and it will be very nice. They'll have a guest speaker, usually a veteran," Stenstrup said.

Travelers heading back early should be aware of Memorial Day-related closures nearby. Menomonee Falls is hosting a Memorial Day parade that will have temporary road closures on Main Street and down Grand Avenue from 9 a.m. to noon.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip