A 31-year-old man died, and a 26-year-old driver is in custody following a violent, fiery crash near 60th and Hampton. Surveillance video shows traffic moving through the intersection before a vehicle appears to move through at a high rate of speed, resulting in the crash.

TMJ4 Surveillance video from 60th and Hampton

Drivers nearby caught the fiery aftermath on cell phone video as the scene quickly turned chaotic. Within seconds, people started running toward the crash to help. Gas station attendant Mohammad Awan said the sound of the crash sent him running outside.

TMJ4 Drivers nearby caught the fiery aftermath on cell phone video

"The car was already on fire," Awan said.

Awan said he did not hesitate to jump into action.

Watch: A 31-year-old man is dead and a 26-year-old driver is in custody following a fiery crash in Milwaukee

One person dies after car crash

"We cannot open it, so we have to break the windows, open the door, and I try to. Take the guy out; he was unconscious. I ran back in the store, got the fire extinguisher," Awan said.

TMJ4 Gas station attendant Mohammad Awan

"That was my duty. Wherever I see this, I’m not going to just look at… " Awan said.

For neighbor Cornelius Cooper, the loss is shocking, but the location is not.

"I was sitting there watching TV, and I heard, as usual, a loud screeching and then boom, and as soon as I looked out that window, flames," Cooper said.

"Since the three years I’ve been here, I’ve seen at least 30, and I can’t lie, at least 30 accidents right here," Cooper said.

TMJ4 Neighbor Cornelius Cooper

State Department of Transportation data shows six people have died and eight others have been injured near 60th and Hampton in the last five years.

Police said the 26-year-old driver was taken into custody, and charges are pending as investigators work to determine what led up to the deadly crash. Cooper said his message to drivers is simple.

"Obey the law. Speed limit 35, not 55… Obey the law... the road is not yours. Share it," Cooper said.

"We’re losing too many people to accidents, senseless loss of lives," Cooper said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Oureditorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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