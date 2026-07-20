84-year-old bicyclist dies after collision with bus on street slated for safety improvements

MILWAUKEE — An 84-year-old bicyclist was killed Sunday night after a crash in downtown Milwaukee, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Police said the crash happened around 8:35 p.m. near East Kilbourn Avenue and North Jackson Street.

Investigators said the bicyclist was traveling east on Kilbourn when they collided with a vehicle turning right onto Jackson Street. The bicyclist died at the scene.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Witness Jonas Berge told TMJ4 he was with his children at a nearby playground when he heard a noise. He said he ran over and immediately called 911.

TMJ4 cameras at the scene showed investigators around a Go Riteway charter bus.

TMJ4 asked Go Riteway whether one of its buses was involved. In response, the company said it is aware of the incident and is "fully cooperating with authorities to investigate the incident."

"As the facts surrounding this tragedy are developed, we will provide a further statement," a spokesperson for the company added.

The crash happened on a stretch of Kilbourn Avenue where the Milwaukee Department of Public Works is planning safety improvements.

The project, which remains in the design phase according to the city website, calls for concrete-protected bike lanes and pinned-on concrete bumpouts at intersections.

According to the city's website, construction is expected to begin this year. A DPW spokesperson told TMJ4 the department does not have "an update/specific timeline at this moment."

TMJ4 News Brady Thompson.

Brady Thompson, who rides through the area several times a week, said the boulevard in the middle of Kilbourn Avenue can limit visibility between drivers and cyclists.

"I've almost been hit twice," Thompson said. "It feels, with the boulevard being in the middle of the street here, it doesn’t allow visualization for bikes to be riding through. There should be more signage and more awareness."

Jake Newborn, assistant director of the Wisconsin Bike Fed, said the planned improvements are designed to make streets safer for everyone.

"These types of projects are intended to slow drivers down, increase visibility, and make people feel more comfortable biking and walking," Newborn said.

TMJ4 News Jake Newborn.

The Wisconsin Bike Fed is a nonprofit organization that works to improve bicycle and pedestrian safety.

He said intersections remain among the most dangerous places for people riding bikes.

The 84-year-old bicyclist has not yet been identified.

Milwaukee police continue to investigate.

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