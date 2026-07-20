MILWAUKEE — An 84-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a driver near Cathedral Square Park on Sunday night.

WATCH: Hear from someone who witnessed the crash

84-year-old bicyclist struck, killed in Downtown Milwaukee

The crash happened around 8:35 p.m. near North Jackson Street and West Kilbourn Avenue when the bicyclist, who was traveling eastbound on East Kilbourn Avenue, collided with a vehicle that was turning right onto North Jackson Street, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The bicyclist died from injuries at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

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