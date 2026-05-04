$2M bond set for Kenosha man in fatal stabbing of Stephanie Birn

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death and attacking her new boyfriend appeared in court Monday on charges of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted homicide.

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Dale Dallia, 42, was arrested Saturday, April 25, after Stephanie Birn, 37, was found dead inside a residence in the 5700 block of 13th Avenue.

Police were initially called to the scene for a reported physical altercation between two men. According to the criminal complaint, Birn had called the other victim to the house when Dallia arrived. When the other victim arrived, he told authorities he saw the front door had been kicked in. Before he could make it inside, Dallia attacked him with a frying pan and tried to strangle him.

Dallia then allegedly took the victim's keys and tried to steal his car. Police found him in the driver's seat of the vehicle with the engine running. They also observed blood on his hands and blood splatter on his face, arms and shirt.

When he was taken into custody, Dallia also allegedly threatened police and head-butted one officer.

Police say that while he was in the squad car, Dallia made several statements, including, "That's what you get for being a whore," "I didn't f***ing kill her," and "I'm going to prison for the rest of my life."

The attack happened a month after Dallia was released from jail on another domestic abuse-related charge. Court records show he was sentenced Feb. 11 after pleading guilty to third-offense OWI and domestic-related disorderly conduct. The judge ordered him to serve 90 days in jail, but with 22 days of good-time credit, 11 days of prior-custody credit, and 14 additional days earned through an inside work crew, he served just 42 days and was released on March 25.

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