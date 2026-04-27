Kenosha Police investigating Saturday afternoon homicide, one in custody

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday afternoon on the 5700 block of 13th Avenue.

According to the statement, a caller told the 911 dispatcher that one person appeared to have been seriously injured and was lying on the ground following an altercation between two adult males.

Upon arrival, officers found a 42-year-old Kenosha resident who was attempting to flee the scene. He was then detained without incident.

WRTV photo.

Officers also located a 41-year-old Kenosha resident who was suffering from serious injuries. The officers immediately gave the victim first aid until the Kenosha Fire Department arrived at the scene and continued medical care.

During the investigation, officers received information about a possible second victim inside the home. Officers then entered the residence and found 37-year-old Kenosha resident Stephanie Birn, deceased.

Detectives and patrol officers are continuing to process evidence, interview witnesses, canvass the area, and consult with the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office.

The apprehended suspect is currently being held on a probation hold while the detectives consult with Kenosha County DA's Office for potential charges.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact Detective Kenesie at (262) 605-5277 or the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at (262) 605-5203.

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