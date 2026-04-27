'She didn't deserve this:' Friends remember Kenosha mother found dead; suspect released early from jail

KENOSHA — A Kenosha mother is dead — and the man now in custody had been released from jail just 31 days before her killing, after serving less than half of his 90-day sentence.

Thirty-seven-year-old Stephanie Birn was found dead inside a residence on the 5700 block of 13th Avenue on Saturday afternoon after Kenosha Police responded to a 911 call reporting an altercation between two men. Officers detained 42-year-old Dale Dallia as he attempted to leave the area. A 41-year-old man was also found suffering from serious injuries. When officers entered the residence, they found Stephanie.

Giselle Gibson

Court records show Dallia was sentenced on February 11 after pleading guilty to third-offense OWI and domestic-related conduct. The judge ordered him to serve 90 days in jail, but with 22 days of good time credit, 11 days of prior custody credit, and 14 additional days earned through inside work crew — he served just 42 days and was released on March 25.

Giselle Gibson, one of Stephanie's closest friends, says Stephanie had tried to break free from Dallia — but struggled.

Giselle Gibson

"She was a very, very sweet person, and she had a big heart. She would do anything for anybody. It's hard not to fall in love with a person like that," Gibson said. "She tried many times to get away from him — but he had some kind of control over her that none of us could understand," Gibson said.

Watch: Friends remember Kenosha mother found dead; suspect released early from jail

Friend remembers Kenosha woman killed over the weekend

Gibson says the loss is devastating — and has a direct message for women in similar situations.

"It's heartbreaking. I really urge every woman in a domestic violence situation to get that help, please — because this is how it can end," she said. "There is an escape, if you just reach out."

Stephanie leaves behind a son who, according to those who knew her, loved her with everything he had.

Dallia remains in custody on a probation hold while detectives consult with the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office on potential charges. Kenosha Police confirm they are also investigating potential social media posts connected to this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kenesie at 262-605-5277.

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