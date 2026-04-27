1st and Greenfield homicide suspect mistakenly released from juvenile custody

MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old charged with armed robbery and felony murder in the death of 35-year-old David Krause is believed to be back in custody after being mistakenly released over the weekend, according to the Milwaukee County Children's Court.

Court officials tell TMJ4 that they believe the teen has been rearrested and is on his way back to the detention facility. TMJ4 obtained a court document that calls the release of the suspect an "inadvertent release" of a juvenile suspect.

"The juvenile suspect is back in custody, and the circumstances of the release are being investigated," a Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office also confirmed the inadvertent release and rearrest.

"The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was notified by the Office of the Chief Judge on Sunday, April 26, that a juvenile homicide suspect had been mistakenly released from the Milwaukee County Center for Youth, at the Vel R. Phillips Youth & Family Justice Center in Wauwatosa. MCSO Investigators promptly initiated a search for the juvenile. He was located and taken him back into custody Monday morning, without incident," a MCSO spokesperson said.

The teen is accused in connection with the homicide of Krause, who was shot and killed near 1st and Greenfield on April 14.

WATCH: A teen charged with armed robbery and felony murder is believed to be back in custody after being mistakenly released over the weekend

Teen homicide suspect accidentally released

Krause was out celebrating 414 Day when severe weather rolled in, and he asked for a ride home.

Just last week, TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins met with Krause's family to learn more about David, and TMJ4 was in court as the family begged the court to keep the teen suspect in custody, which the court commissioner agreed to.

"We are begging, begging the court to keep this assailant in custody during the duration of the case to preserve all of the valuable intel and to prevent him from committing all of these horrific crimes," Kevin and Diane Krause said in court.

The family told TMJ4 that the news of the accidental release feels like a "gut punch."

In a statement, the family said, "It is a huge relief to know that the assailant charged with felony murder and armed robbery is back in custody, BUT this still does not negate the fact that someone at the detention facility released this dangerous individual into the public over the weekend. Someone has to answer for their incompetence! Also, the parent or guardian who retrieved him would have been aware of the judge’s order and should also be held responsible for disregarding it."

Photo submitted by the family of David Krause.

It is still unclear how or why the teen was mistakenly released. TMJ4 is working to get more answers.

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