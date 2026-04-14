Suspect wanted in Twin Lakes rollover crash that injured 7

Authorities have identified 19-year-old Joshua Bivens as the suspected driver in a rollover crash in Twin Lakes on Friday that injured seven people.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of County Highway O and 395th Avenue in Kenosha County. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found two victims who may have been ejected from the vehicle and another victim who was found partially hanging from a window of the overturned vehicle.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office said it believes Bivens fled the scene following the crash. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office.

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