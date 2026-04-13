Seven injured in Twin Lakes rollover crash

Officials with Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue say seven people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Sunday evening.

Around 5:40 p.m., crews responded to the scene of the crash in Twin Lakes, and first responders say they found two victims who may have been ejected from the vehicle, and another victim who was found partially hanging from a window of the overturned vehicle.

Officials say that due to the severity of the crash, a Flight for Life helicopter was requested to land at St. John's Catholic Church, and more resources were requested at the scene.

They say one victim was critically injured, three others had serious injuries, and three others had minor injuries. Officials say the victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

According to Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, multiple nearby fire departments covered other emergency calls in Twin Lakes while crews remained at the scene of the rollover crash.

No information has been released about the cause of the crash.

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