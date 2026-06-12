Strong winds knock out power for more than 21,000 Kenosha County customers, down trees across northern Kenosha

Strong winds tore through Kenosha, leaving trees and branches scattered across roads, tangled in power lines, and resting on top of homes — particularly on the northern end of the city, between 15th and 18th Street.

More than 21,000 customers in Kenosha County are without power following the storm.

John Cronin was among those affected. The Kenosha resident said he was playing a video game when the power began flickering.

"I don't know, I was just freaking out…. it was insane," Cronin said.

Other residents were temporarily blocked from entering their condos by fallen branches. Neighbors and family members stepped in to help clear the way.

TMJ4 News got a firsthand look at the damage in Kenosha, where the destruction was visible throughout the area.

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