Salem Lakes sees worst Fox River flooding since 2017, village provides free sandbags

SALEM LAKES — Major flooding is underway along the Fox River in the Village of Salem Lakes and the Town of Wheatland in Kenosha County.

The flood waters were three feet above flood stage by 5 p.m. Friday.

Watch: Residents in the Village of Salem Lakes say they are concerned as the Fox River has already flooded with more rain expected Friday night.

Village of Salem Lakes residents worried as more rain expected Friday night, river already flooded

The Fox River floodwaters are about 200 feet past its banks in Salem Lakes and low-lying areas. Residents in the area are used to this issue, as many live in a floodplain, but the flood levels haven’t been this high since 2017.

Several roads are knee-deep in water, and several homes are surrounded by floodwaters.

“It’s still devastating to all these neighbors,” Ann Olszewski said.

TMJ4 Ann Olszewski — Salem Lakes

Fears of flooding after significant rainfall earlier in the week turned into a reality for Olszewski of Salem Lakes.

“As it keeps rising, what are your hopes?” reporter Ben Jordan asked.

“For it to go down. Go down for the friends and families and neighbors that we have around here,” Olszewski said.

TMJ4 Flood waters in Salem Lakes

While she’s thankful to live across the street from where water now meets land, Olszewski says she’s heartbroken for several neighbors who are already dealing with serious damage.

Juan Lozano is among the Salem Lakes residents who are cleaning up the mess.

“The water used to be right there along the edge of the pier, and now, as you can see, the water came all the way through here,” Lozano said.

TMJ4 Juan Lozano — Salem Lakes resident

Lozano’s backyard looks like a swamp as water creeps up to his doorstep.

The Fox River starts to flood when it’s 11 feet deep in Salem Lakes. As of Friday night, it’s at about 14 feet. That level is considered major flooding by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

“Were you expecting this with all the rain earlier this week?” Jordan asked.

“I was because we normally do flooding in this area, but not this bad,” Lozano replied.

But more concerning for Lozano is the four inches of water he’s already had to pump out of his basement.

Gwen Hacklin spent Friday preparing in case her home is next.

TMJ4 Gwen Hacklin — Silver Lake

“How close is the flood water to your home?” Jordan asked.

"Just down the street,” she said.

Hacklin is one of many who filled sandbags that the village of Salem Lakes is offering for free downtown.

“Where are you going to put the sand?” Jordan asked.

"I was asking the utility guy, and thank God I saw him. He said just put as many as I can around the foundation of my house, that’s really all I can do,” Hacklin said.

NOAA says flood waters along the Fox River are expected to crest around 1 a.m. Saturday, but that is subject to change depending on how much rain comes on Friday night.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip