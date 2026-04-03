KENOSHA, Wis. — Severe storms tore through Kenosha on Thursday night, causing significant damage to homes and leaving residents displaced.

Lakeya Garrett's apartment off 28th Avenue was heavily damaged. She was sitting outside when the severe weather rolled through her neighborhood.

"We heard boom, boom and stuff just got to flying in the air," Lakeya Garrett said.

Mike Beiermeister Damage to the roof at Lakeya's apartment

"I ran to the basement. I didn't look back," Lakeya Garrett said.

When she walked back to her bedroom, she found it destroyed.

Mike Beiermeister A locket containing ashes of Lakeya's cousin is somewhere in the insulation and debris.

"My anxiety instantly shot up. I was shaking real bad. And to right now, every time I go to my room, I get bad chest pains," Lakeya Garrett said.

Mike Beiermeister Leroy Garrett Jr. and Lakeya Garrett

"My anxiety keep going up. I can't even stay in my house. I'm sitting outside," Lakeya Garrett said.

Watch: Kenosha woman's life turned upside down after severe storms damage apartment

Kenosha woman's life turned upside down after severe storms damage apartment

She is depending on her cousin, Leroy Garrett Jr., and others to help clean up the damage. They are sifting through the debris to find a locket containing the ashes of a deceased cousin.

Mike Beiermeister Hole in the ceiling and damage to Lakeya's bedroom.

"That was my cousin that passed away, and it's been hanging on my wall ever since I've been here," Lakeya Garrett said.

The damage extends beyond her apartment. Neighbors spent the day off 28th Avenue cleaning up, removing trees from roofs, and clearing scattered debris from yards. Off Washington Road, there is damage on the golf course and to homes and businesses.

Mike Beiermeister Trees down on the sidewalk next to Washington Rd.

We Energies crews worked Friday to restore power in the area.

No injuries have been reported. Lakeya Garrett and her family will stay with their cousins Friday. She didn't have insurance, so they have started a GoFundMe to help replace some of what was lost.

"We're going to count on God to get us through this," LeRoy Garrett Jr. said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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