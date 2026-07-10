Kenosha slugger Dominic Santarelli awaits his name at the MLB draft

Dominic Santarelli of Kenosha is one of hundreds of top baseball prospects hoping to hear his name called in this year's Major League Baseball amateur draft, which starts tomorrow.

Santarelli has been named Kenosha County Player of the Year and is widely considered the top prospect in all of Wisconsin.

"I'm just really excited for it. This week's been awesome. Just kind of taking my mind off it, spending time or as much time as I can with my family, my friends, and just working out, still hitting, and just trying to take my mind off it because I'm really excited for tomorrow," Santarelli said.

One of the best power hitters coming out of high school, Santarelli has had scouts attending his games and practices throughout the season. He said the attention has been a welcome opportunity.

"It's really cool to see — to look up in the stands and a bunch of cameras on me, but honestly, like I just see it as a great opportunity to kind of show kind of who I am and what kind of baseball player I am. But yeah, no, it's a great opportunity and one of those steps into becoming a big leaguer," Santarelli said.

Watch: Rapid fire with Dominic Santarelli

Dominic Santarelli rapid fire: Top MLB draft prospect from Kenosha

Santarelli turned heads at the MLB combine, where video of him hitting went viral on social media. He credited the performance to hard work.

"I think it definitely helped. But it's just my hard work paying off. I just kind of put my head down and just grind up here, and yeah, it's just my hard work paying off," Santarelli said.

When it comes to modeling his game, Santarelli looks to Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber — and has had the chance to learn from him directly.

"I love watching Kyle Schwarber. I think the way he hits is amazing and one of the best. So to see him and it's just a simple swing, and that's kind of like my swing, nice, simple, and easy, and let the strength take over, but yeah, I love watching Kyle swing, and I actually got to hit with him this winter, so that was pretty cool to pick his brain," Santarelli said.

Schwarber's advice ahead of the draft centered on preparation.

"More on the baseball side, he kind of just told me to, like, or like I picked it off him, to work hard as hard as possible in practice, so then the game's easier. So I've really implemented that into my game today," Santarelli said.

Santarelli is committed to LSU but could forgo that path if selected early in the draft. He said either outcome works for him, as long as winning is involved.

"I mean, two great opportunities. I can't go wrong with either one. But the main goal is that the next level is I just want to win, and whatever I do, both on and off the field, I just want to win. So if it's at LSU, I want to win three national championships, and if it's in pro ball, I want to win in every level and hopefully become a multi-World Series champion," Santarelli said.

As for which team drafts him, Santarelli said he is not picky.

"Any team, any team that's willing to take a chance — that would be a dream come true for sure," Santarelli said.

Santarelli plays first base and outfield, and said he has a preference.

"I really do enjoy the outfield because I get to run. I love to run now and show off my athleticism because I'm a bigger guy. Not many think that I can move as well as I can, so yeah, I just like to go out there and run, and I can see the whole field from out there," Santarelli said.

Off the field, Santarelli said yoga and family time keep him grounded.

"I love yoga. That's kind of a fun fact about me. My aunt owns a yoga studio right outside my neighborhood, so I'm there almost twice a week. So that's really cool, and I just like my family so big, and I just spend as much time with them as possible. And I have a nice little friend group that's fun to hang out with," Santarelli said.

Santarelli plans to watch the draft at home with his family Saturday.

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