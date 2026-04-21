Kenosha residents protest proposed Microsoft data center over environmental and utility cost concerns

KENOSHA, Wis.— A group of Kenosha residents and local organizations are rallying against a proposed Microsoft data center, pressing city leaders for answers at Monday's Common Council meeting.

Protesters gathered holding signs and chanting, raising concerns about traffic, noise, air and water pollution, and the potential for increased energy costs.

Last year, the state of Wisconsin and the city of Kenosha announced the sale of roughly 240 acres of land near I-94 and Highway 142 to Microsoft. Officials called the sale a boost for innovation and the digital economy.

Watch: Kenoshans protest proposed Microsoft data center:

Kenosha residents protest proposed Microsoft data center

If a final development plan is approved, the project could mean another Microsoft data center in the area, miles away from its massive facility already operating in Mount Pleasant.

Residents are calling for more transparency and clearer updates about the project before any final decisions are made. This is not the first time they have brought their concerns to the Common Council.

"I do not feel in the loop and I try really hard. It’s baffling how hard it is to find up to date accurate information," Sage Holloway said. "The common council voted on the tax district and that doesn’t mean it’s too late to stop the development so that’s our goal coming here and talking to them."

The Common Council said a development plan has not been submitted yet and nothing related to the proposal is up for a vote Monday night.

Even though there was no agenda item about the proposal, residents brought their concerns to the meeting to demand transparency.

"Remember that, to [Microsoft], our vibrant city is just another site to exploit our resources and people. So remember where the real power comes from, from the people," Holloway said.

Scarlette Sikora, a Racine County resident who lives close to the existing Microsoft data center in Mount Pleasant, said she does not want the same situation for those living in Kenosha.

"We Energies keeps promising that they will not put this price on consumers, but living in it, shows we are getting those price hikes," Sikora said.

We Energies sent a statement saying their customer protection plan ensures no costs to serve data centers are shifted to other customers.

Microsoft also responded:

"Our priority is to operate in a way that protects environmental resources, supports good local jobs, safeguards public health, and contributes positively to the community over the long term," Microsoft said in a statement.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip