Kenosha man with strange talent breaks world record...again

A Kenosha man has officially reclaimed the world record for most drink cans placed on the head using air suction.

Jamie Keeton, better known as Canhead, set the record with 10 cans in 2022. The following year, Shunichi Kanno of Japan beat that record with 11 cans.

Keeton is once again the record holder, having placed 12 cans on his head. Keeton completed the feat on November 15, 2025 during the Dark Art and Oddities Con in DeKalb, Illinois.

TMJ4 News spoke with Keeton back in 2022 when he explained his unique talent stems from a rare medical condition that causes his skin to absorb more oxygen through its pores than a normal human does. His oxygen intake is at 123%, which is why his body temperature is at 100 degrees all the time.

Keeton said that since he was a child, he has used his unique skin as a marketing tool for products and to make people smile—which is how he earned the nickname "Canhead."

"So that's what I do is, I try to market for people's companies, going to golf outings, rock concerts, NASCAR. I do it all, wearing people's products on my shirt, and the cans, with their names all over it. That's how I market and make money," Keeton once told Kenosha.com.

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