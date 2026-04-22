Kenosha father faces neglect charges after fire kills three kids

A Kenosha father has been charged with three counts of neglect in connection with a November fire that claimed the lives of his three children, ages 10, 9 and 7.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Mother grieves loss of three children killed in Kenosha apartment fire

The fire occurred at 10:39 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, at an apartment in the 5200 block of 43rd Avenue. Rylee, Connor and Alena Kannin died in the apartment fire. Their father, Joshua Kannin, was also injured.

Following a months-long investigation, authorities charged Joshua Kannin with neglect earlier this week.

The criminal complaint revealed details that led to the charge, including documented proof of extreme clutter and hazardous conditions inside the apartment, such as a work bag, napkins, cigarettes and a wallet stored on top of the gas stove.

Fire investigators theorized that the two boys, ages 9 and 10, may have gone downstairs to cook food on the stove while their father was asleep — and that this may have started the fire.

The children's mother, Jourdan Feasby, who shared custody of the children, told investigators that Kannin had recently taught the older boy how to make ramen noodles, and that he was "proud" he could make it for his younger brother. Feasby described the household food situation at Kannin's house as "fend for yourself," and that Kannin didn't like to cook.

According to the criminal complaint, the smoke detectors had been removed before the fire. The property manager told investigators that Kannin refused to allow maintenance workers in for a walkthrough and refused smoke detector checks.

If convicted, Kannin faces up to 75 years in prison — 25 years for each count.

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