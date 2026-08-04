Kenosha man fights to keep his parents' convicted killer behind bars as parole hearing approaches

KENOSHA COUNTY — A Kenosha County man is demanding the state deny parole for the man convicted of killing his parents inside their home more than 40 years ago — and a juror who helped convict the killer has joined his fight.

Bob Gelden says his family has lived with heartache ever since September 1984, when he rushed to his parents' house after noticing their phone was disconnected, only to find a crime scene.

TMJ4 The Gelden family

"Our wedding day, there's no mom and dad. It's their birthday, who do you call?" Gelden said. "My son's born, my daughter's born. Who do we call?"

According to autopsy reports obtained by TMJ4, John and Donna Gelden were shot a total of 36 times.

"He stood over her, shot her five times in the head as she was lying there dying. My dad, he was shot 23 times as he was crawling to get to my mom. He stood over him and shot him. Point blank range." Gelden said.

TMJ4 Bob Gelden holding family photo

Court records show Dean Sabin fled the scene, but the bullet casings were traced back to his gun. A 1984 news report confirmed: "The bodies of John and Donna were found last night in a rural Salem Township home," and Sabin was taken into custody on two counts of first-degree murder.

Bob says Sabin never confessed or shared a motive.

TMJ4 Dean Sabin in court 1984

"I can't think of any reason why anybody would ever want to do something like this. He didn't steal anything. He didn't rob them. He just killed them." Gelden said.

The only sense of peace Bob says he felt was knowing Sabin would serve back-to-back life sentences. It wasn't until decades later that he learned life doesn't necessarily mean life in prison, due to state laws in place at the time of the murders.

Under Wisconsin's Truth-in-Sentencing law, which took effect in 2000, defendants must serve their full sentence. But under the law in place when Sabin was convicted, life sentences required only 13-and-a-half years before a defendant became eligible for parole.

According to records from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Sabin became eligible for parole after 27 years — the result of his 2 consecutive life sentences.

"It hit right away when it said the Office of Victim Services and programs to receive notification regarding the above-named defendant's consideration for parole," Gelden said. "It made me sick. It brought back everything, all of the emotions. All the sadness and all the turmoil, and it destroyed my family."

"He's got a grip on us because now he decides when I will be having these feelings and have to go through all this," Gelden said.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says Sabin — who is now 62 — is scheduled to make his case before the Parole Commission in October. The department said: "Individuals who have reached their parole eligibility date are entitled to an interview. That does not mean, however, they are entitled to release."

After seeing previous TMJ4 reporting on Spriggie Hensley — convicted of 2 murders in Kenosha County and released on parole last year — Bob is calling on everyone he knows to urge the Parole Commission not to grant the same to Sabin.

TMJ4

"I do believe there's always a chance. I want to make sure that he does not get out. I'm concerned for the safety of the community." Gelden said. “We need to be safe, and we need him to stay in prison."

Bob is joined by Scott Wyosnick, a juror from the trial that convicted Sabin. Wyosnick also wrote a letter asking the Parole Commission to deny Sabin's release.

TMJ4 Scott Wyosnick — Juror who convicted Sabin

"I still see the images of John and Donna. It might be two pictures that flash into my mind. That's enough for me that he should serve every minute." Wyosnick said.

"I felt that he should not see the light of day. And I still stand by that today." Wyosnick said.

Bob believes no victim should have to go through this process and fears others may not know they will one day be in his family's position.

"I would love to see them make life mean life retroactive. That's not going to happen. I wish I had an answer to that because I know they're feeling the same pain we're feeling." Gelden said.

TMJ4 reached out to Dean Sabin to request an interview and has not heard back. The Geldens hope he sees this story and declines the upcoming parole interview out of respect for their family.

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