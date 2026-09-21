Family identifies victim in deadly Kenosha bar shooting as 33-year-old father of 3

KENOSHA, Wis. — A deadly shooting inside a Kenosha bar Sunday night ended with police exchanging gunfire with a suspect just blocks away, leaving one man dead and neighbors shaken after shots rang out near their homes.

Kenosha police said officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to Shenanigans Bar & Grill near 52nd Street and 25th Avenue for reports of shots fired.

See previous coverage of the shooting here

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds inside the bar. Family members identified the victim to TMJ4 News as Antero “Casper” Medina. Medina was a very outgoing father of three according to family who loved to laugh and have fun.

Alexa Flores Antero 'Casper' Medina

Police said Medina later died from his injuries.

Investigators say the suspect, a 45-year-old Milwaukee man, fled the bar before opening fire on responding Kenosha police officers near 24th Avenue and 53rd Street.

According to police, the suspect struck a squad car before two officers returned fire, hitting the suspect. He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition. No officers were seriously injured.

Neighbors who live near the scene described hearing rapid gunfire and watching police flood the area late Sunday night.

“Before I even had time to react, there were two shots, and then just a barrage of shots,” neighbor Stephanie Rediske said.

Rediske, who lives near 53rd Street and 24th Avenue, said the violence unfolded right outside her home while officers searched for the suspect.

“Myself, my neighbor across the street has a little six, seven-year-old daughter that she was shielding from this,” Rediske said. “Why are we hiding for our lives and trying not to get shot because of somebody else?”

She said the neighborhood quickly turned into an active crime scene filled with officers, drones and floodlights.

Rediske also said she heard the suspect shouting while officers took him into custody.

“Why were you shooting so low? I just wanted to die. Why didn’t you kill me?” she recalled hearing.

Friends and family are remembering Medina as a father who was loved throughout the community.

Alexa Flores Antero 'Casper' Medina on the far right of the picture.

“That man was just trying to enjoy his night… and now those children are without a father,” Rediske said. “That’s devastating.”

The Kenosha Police Department is leading the homicide investigation, while the Racine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

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