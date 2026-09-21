Large police presence in Kenosha near 52nd Street and 25th Avenue

KENOSHA — Multiple law enforcement agencies have set up a crime scene and are conducting an investigation near 52nd Street and 25th Avenue in Kenosha.

Our newsroom first learned of the incident shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Police have established a perimeter with crime scene tape. Kenosha Police and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department are on scene, and officers with the Pleasant Prairie Police Department have also responded to the area.

Witnesses tell TMJ4 News they heard what sounded like gunshots in the area.

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News is working to confirm additional information with Kenosha Police. A reporter and photojournalist are at the scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional updates as new information is confirmed and becomes available.

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