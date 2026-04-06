Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityKenosha County

Actions

$2M bond set for Kenosha man accused of killing wife, leading police on 24-hour manhunt

Marckus Plaza
TMJ4
Marckus Plaza
Marckus Plaza
Posted

Bond has been set at $2 million for a Kenosha man accused of killing his wife months after she was denied a restraining order.

Marckus Plaza was arrested Thursday after leading authorities on a 24-hour manhunt that ended when he was found hiding in the basement of a salon near 74th Street and 23rd Avenue.

He faces first-degree intentional homicide charges in the death of his estranged wife, Makayla Plaza. Court records show Makayla tried to get a restraining order against him in early February. In that petition, she said she had filed multiple police reports regarding his behavior.

During a court hearing Monday, the victim's family made statements before the cash bond was set.

A competency hearing for Plaza is scheduled for May.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Report a typo

Glenda Redo.png

Meet your Kenosha County reporter: Glenda Valdes