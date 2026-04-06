$2M bond set for Kenosha man accused of killing wife, leading police on 24-hour manhunt

Bond has been set at $2 million for a Kenosha man accused of killing his wife months after she was denied a restraining order.
Marckus Plaza was arrested Thursday after leading authorities on a 24-hour manhunt that ended when he was found hiding in the basement of a salon near 74th Street and 23rd Avenue.
He faces first-degree intentional homicide charges in the death of his estranged wife, Makayla Plaza. Court records show Makayla tried to get a restraining order against him in early February. In that petition, she said she had filed multiple police reports regarding his behavior.
During a court hearing Monday, the victim's family made statements before the cash bond was set.
A competency hearing for Plaza is scheduled for May.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.