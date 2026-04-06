$2M bond set for Kenosha man accused of killing wife, leading police on 24-hour manhunt

Bond has been set at $2 million for a Kenosha man accused of killing his wife months after she was denied a restraining order.

Marckus Plaza was arrested Thursday after leading authorities on a 24-hour manhunt that ended when he was found hiding in the basement of a salon near 74th Street and 23rd Avenue.

He faces first-degree intentional homicide charges in the death of his estranged wife, Makayla Plaza. Court records show Makayla tried to get a restraining order against him in early February. In that petition, she said she had filed multiple police reports regarding his behavior.

During a court hearing Monday, the victim's family made statements before the cash bond was set.

A competency hearing for Plaza is scheduled for May.

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