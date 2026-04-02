KENOSHA — Kenosha police captured homicide suspect Marckus Plaza Thursday after a manhunt that lasted more than 24 hours.

Plaza is criminally charged with killing his estranged wife, Makayla Plaza, on Wednesday.

The search ended near 75th Street and 23rd Avenue after police received a tip that Plaza was in the area. Authorities told people nearby to shelter in place. Officers with long guns swarmed a hair salon and evacuated workers.

Moments later, Plaza was wheeled out of the salon, covered with a white towel and placed into a waiting ambulance. Police said Plaza was injured while fleeing on Wednesday, leaving blood marks behind that led investigators to the salon. Plaza is currently in the hospital under police custody.

Watch: Kenosha authorities provide update on homicide arrest

Kenosha authorities provide update after homicide suspect arrested

During a news conference Thursday night, the Kenosha police chief and the county's district attorney confirmed law enforcement had a past with Plaza.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department

Kenosha County Jail records show Plaza was previously arrested in February for disorderly conduct and battery. State Department of Justice records show he has criminal convictions dating back to 2016, but those do not appear in other records because the convictions were allegedly expunged.

Court records show Makayla Plaza tried to get a restraining order against Marcus Plaza in early February. In that petition, she stated she filed multiple police reports regarding his behavior.

WATCH: Kenosha Police arrest the suspect in connection to Wednesday's homicide

Kenosha homicide suspect arrested after manhunt

She noted Plaza had access to knives in various places inside the home and car. She was in the middle of divorce proceedings and asked the court to permanently remove him from the home.

That restraining order was denied on Feb. 9.

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