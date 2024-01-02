"I'm empty"; Family remembers 17- year-old girl killed by vehicle

MILWAUKEE — A family torn apart and left with questions about what led to a 17-year-old being struck and killed by an SUV on Milwaukee’s north side.

Shamyra Jackson died while walking to a gas station near 76th and Appleton last Friday.

Friends and family of Jackson gathered around a memorial to honor her short but beautiful life.

"Special, wonderful, Shamyra was the perfect kid” her mom, Angela Sandifer explained.

Sandifer stood along the same road her baby girl was killed last Friday evening. She says she was sick at home when she got the devastating call.

"And I heard her scream and said, asking them what and then she repeated and said Shamyra got hit by a car so I just threw everything and ran out the door" Sandifer said.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Shamyra was hit by an SUV that was traveling west. Her family said she was going to pick up snacks at the gas station.

"I'm empty" Sandifer said. Empty is how her entire family is feeling.

"Everything that got attached to her can't do nothing but love her" Sandifer explained.

Her family said she was dedicated to her family. "Every kid looked up to my baby. My baby was smart. She had a beautiful soul. A beautiful heart. She was family oriented."

Jackson’s family said she loved the color red, playing basketball and dancing.

"That's my Tik Tok best friend, that's my bestie, I miss my sister" Jackson’s older sister, Sienna Green, said.

Green said her sister was a 4.0 student at Riverside University High School. They had plans to go to UW-Milwaukee together. "I can't even go to college with my best friend.”

Jackson’s family says they have many unanswered questions. According to police, the 41-year-old driver did remain at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip