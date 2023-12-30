17-year-old pedestrian struck & killed by vehicle

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that killed a 17-year-old pedestrian on Friday.

According to police, the 17-year-old was struck by a black SUV in the 7700 block of W. Appleton around 5:10 p.m. on Friday.

The 17-year-old died on the scene. The driver of the SUV, a 41-year-old, remained at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414--224-Tips.

