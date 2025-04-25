Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

If dating were like the NFL draft, in what round would these fans get picked

Fans at NFL Draft
James Groh
Fans at NFL Draft
Posted

GREEN BAY — We're putting fans on the spot at the NFL Draft. If dating were like the draft, what round would they get picked?

Some said they were a unanimous first overall pick. Others said they wouldn't even get drafted. Watch the video below to see more responses.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo