If dating were like the NFL draft, in what round would these fans get picked

GREEN BAY — We're putting fans on the spot at the NFL Draft. If dating were like the draft, what round would they get picked?
Some said they were a unanimous first overall pick. Others said they wouldn't even get drafted. Watch the video below to see more responses.
Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.