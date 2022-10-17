Ice Castles in Lake Geneva returning with new horse-drawn sleigh ride trail

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — The Ice Castles in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin are returning in 2022-23, and they have some new additions in store for you to see this year.

Organizers said Monday that they will have a "re-imagined and enhanced" horse-drawn sleigh ride trail, new lighting features, and "fun whimsical winter characters" that people will have a chance to meet.

About 20 ice artisans begin working on the ice display in November. They grow, harvest and hand-place the icles. The ice is then embedded with color-changing LED lights.

The Ice Castles open to the public generally in mid- to late-January, depending on the weather. The exhibit remains open only for about four weeks.

Ice Castles also has four other verisons of the Ice Castles in Utah, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and New York.

Tickets for the Ice Castles in lake Geneva go on sale on Nov. 28 on their website.

