'I will put 7 bullets in your head': Man sentenced to probation after threatening to kill Kenosha officials

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Georgia man was sentenced to probation after sending death threats to Kenosha government officials in August of 2020 during protests and unrest.

Minjie Cao was sentenced to two years probation and a $5,000 fine, according to court documents filed Friday.

Cao previously pleaded guilty to one count of cyberstalking Kenosha government officials in May. Cao, who was living outside of Atlanta, sent the death threats following the shooting of Jacob Blake.

RELATED COVERAGE: Georgia man pleads guilty to cyberstalking Kenosha government officials during unrest

According to court documents obtained by TMJ4 News, Cao sent an email to a Kenosha official on Aug. 27, 2020 stating, "I will put 7 bullets in your head! This Sunday morning 9 AM. Write a will now before you die!"

Two days later, he sent another email to a different Kenosha official stating, "I will kill your wife first and then kill you tomorrow 1pm at your house."

That same day, in an email to a third recipient, he said, "If you don't fire David Beth, I will put 7 bullets in your head in front of your family. Deadline: August 31, 12PM EST. If not, you will not see the sunlight in September."

The U.S. Department of Justice previously said in a news release that Cao also made several phone calls to the offices of the individuals, "all for the purpose of causing them distress during the unrest in Kenosha."

Cao faced a maximum of five years in prison and $250,000 in fines, as well as three years of supervised release.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip