Georgia man pleads guilty to cyberstalking Kenosha government officials during unrest

KENOSHA, Wis. — A 27-year-old Georgia man pleaded guilty to one count of cyberstalking Kenosha government officials on Wednesday.

The charges against Minjie Cao are related to death threats Cao sent to Kenosha government officials in August of 2020 during the protests and unrests in Kenosha.

According to court documents, between Aug. 27, 2020 and Aug. 29, 2020, Cao, who was living outside of Atlanta, emailed death threats to three Kenosha government officials.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that Cao also made several phone calls to the offices of the individuals, "all for the purpose of causing them distress during the unrest in Kenosha."

Cao is facing a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison, up to $250,000 in fines, and up to three years of supervised release. Sentencing is set for Oct. 19.

