'I want some type of answer and justice': Young man fights for his life following deadly stolen-vehicle crash

MILWAUKEE — A mother speaks out as her son fights for his life following a deadly crash on Milwaukee's northwest side Tuesday night.

Angel Cooper's son, Terry Robinson, is on a ventilator at Froedtert Hospital.

She's thankful he's alive, but says something has to change when it comes to driving in Milwaukee.

“It's something that you never ever ever, as a mother, want to see,” says Cooper.

Cooper says it was a normal night. Her son Terry was heading downtown Tuesday night to watch the Bucks game with friends.

Submitted Terry Robinson, center

But he didn't even make it halfway.

She got the call from his friends and raced to the scene at 76th and Good Hope.

"My son was driving normally, not doing anything wrong, nothing, going about his own business. And I mean just imagine that - just imagining that, it probably happened so fast. I just keep imagining what he was thinking in that moment and how scared he probably was,” said Cooper.

TMJ4

Milwaukee police say officers tried to pull over a stolen car, but that car didn't stop, and police followed.

The stolen car then crashed into Terry's car while the stolen car was driving the wrong way on 76th, police say.

Terry's two other friends in the car were taken to Froedtert. The 16-year-old driver of the stolen car, Damantae Hambright, died. Two 12-year-old girls also were seriously hurt.

TMJ4

"And to even hear the other young man had passed, that broke my heart as well. These are children," said Cooper.

Cooper says her son just graduated from Marshall High School and has plans to be a car mechanic or work in construction.

She wants no mother to feel what she is feeling right now.

“I want some type of answer and justice from the police department, because had they not done that, then my son wouldn't be here or that child wouldn't be dead. That's a child, that somebody else's child. That child is dead and he didn't deserve to die,” said Cooper.

Submitted Terry Robinson

TMJ4 News reached out to Milwaukee police for a specific response on this, but have not heard back.

Meantime, Cooper says her son is a fighter and hopes he will recover.

The mother of the 16-year-old who died in the crash, Pairresh Bond, sent TMJ4 a statement that reads in part, “my only son was a 16-year-old black male in Milwaukee, Wisconsin who made the wrong decision, and who hasn’t at that age? He didn’t deserve to pay with his life. I feel terrible about the whole incident and send my prayers to all involved.”

