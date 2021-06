MILWAUKEE — Six people were injured in a car crash near 76th and Good Hope Tuesday night, and one person is currently not breathing, the Milwaukee Fire Department confirms.

There aren't many details available right now, but the six injured were brought to Froedtert Hospital for varying degrees of injuries.

An MFD battalion chief said one patient was pulseless and not breathing.

News emerged of the crash just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

