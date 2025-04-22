'I trusted her': Alleged victim's mother speaks out after teacher's arrest for sexual misconduct at Rufus King

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Milwaukee mother is speaking out after her son and other basketball team members at Rufus King High School were allegedly victimized by a teacher.

Tuesday, 40-year-old Erica Allemang-Reinke was arrested and charged with four counts of sexual misconduct by school staff or volunteer. She's currently in custody.

For the last two weeks, Raylena Windmon and other Rufus King parents have been fighting for answers and justice.

"I try to keep a straight face, I try to be strong, and it's not that I'm weak but it's times where nobody is around and I'm able to sit down and process what is really going on in my son's life, and in my life, and in these other young men's lives," Windmon said.

Watch: Mother demands answers, justice after teacher charged with misconduct

Alleged victim's mother speaks out after teacher's arrest for sexual misconduct at Rufus King

Windmon said her son is one of Allemang-Reinke's alleged victims. She learned about the situation when Rufus King staff began questioning her son.

"I found out when my son called me and he was in a full-blown panic attack. Something that is like, you don't have any answers, you don't know if it's critical, but it sounded like my son just was hopeless and in despair. And that's how I found out, and that's not the way I should've found out," Windmon explained.

Since then, Allemang-Reinke was removed from Rufus King, arrested and criminally charged.

According to a criminal complaint, Allemang-Reinke was texting several students on the basketball team, telling them she was having sexual dreams about them.

Detectives said since the start of the school year, Allemang-Reinke bought these students gifts, sent them money on Cash App, asked them to share phone locations, and even tried to touch some of them at school.

"These are people that we trust for our children to go and to teach them. A lot of them raise our children," Windmon said. "This has been broken. My son has a long way to go. He desires to have a PhD and I know he'll achieve that, but what damage has been done in the process."

Victims told detectives there had been "several incidents of inappropriate contact and mental abuse."

"I pride myself in being a good mom and being vigilant, but I have to say at one point I trusted her for the things that my son shared with me until they became different," Windmon added.

Now this mother wants others to know they're not alone.

"If there's someone out there that's dealing with the guilt or the shame or the it's my fault, it's not your fault, and I hope that TMJ4 provides outlets and opportunities to be heard," Windmon said. "Thank you for allowing us to get to the bottom of this, else I guess we would still be in the dark."

If you have a story you want to share with TMJ4, you can email Jenna.Rae@tmj4.com.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error