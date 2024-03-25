'I know my child gone': Mother of missing Racine woman suspects foul play after daughter's disappearance

Georgia Hill will soon mark an anniversary she believes no mother should have to observe, Tuesday will be one year since her daughter went missing.

“It has been my worst nightmare. I am absolutely going through it,” Georgia said. “We want answers. We need answers.”

Lasheky Hill was last seen on March 26, 2023 in Racine near Douglass Ave and Hubbard St., just one day before her birthday.

Wednesday friends and family will hold a vigil for the missing woman on what would have been her 47th birthday.

Her mother Georgia told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin that she’s no longer holding out hope police will find her daughter alive and suspects foul play in Lasheky’s disappearance.

“What I want the police to do is to find my child. You understand me?” Georgia said. “Find what’s left of my child, her remains, cuz I know my child gone. I am her mother I know she’s not here.”

In the weeks and months following her disappearance, Racine police said, in partnership with state and federal law enforcement, they’ve interviewed dozens of people, issued search warrants, and searched dozens of abandoned buildings.

Mohieldin reached out to police Monday for more information on the investigation, but a spokesperson said they could not provide any specific updates. However, they said the case is still being worked on and has not been forgotten.

Georgia said although she feels certain her daughter was harmed, she’s determined to keep fighting for her child. If not for Lasheky’s life then for her story.

"I would say to my daughter ‘Lasheky, I love you with every breath in me and I’m so sorry that this happened,” Georgia said. “But I will get her justice and I will be her voice, til I have no more breath.”

To that end, she recently started working with state lawmakers in support of a bill to create a task force for missing and murdered black women and girls.

Wednesday’s vigil will be at 1031 Martin Luther King Dr Racine WI at 5 pm. Georgia is hopeful it will encourage people to speak up and help her family get some much-needed closure to begin healing.

Georgia said representatives from Fight to End Exploitation will be in attendance. The group previously partnered with Racine police and Educators Credit Union to offer a cash reward for information leading to Lasheky’s recovery.

