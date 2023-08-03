'I did it on accident': 14-year-old charged in shooting death of 9-year-old boy near 76th and Mill

MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old boy, who TMJ4 News is not identifying because he's a minor, has been charged with homicide after he told police he accidentally shot his 9-year-old brother near 76th and Mill.

The incident occurred back on July 24. Milwaukee Police and Fire responded to the area around 8:45 p.m. for reports of a boy who had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 9-year-old boy who had died from a gunshot wound to the face.

According to a criminal complaint, as police were investigating the incident, a witness showed up and turned a gun over to police. The witness told police he had been in the area with his fiancee and children to buy cigarettes. While he was in a nearby store, he saw his cousin pacing around the parking lot near the witness's car, where his children and fiancee were.

He said his cousin was crying and appeared extremely upset.

When the witness left the store, he saw his cousin pacing around the car with a gun in his hands. The witness's cousin gave him the gun, which the witness then placed in a McDonald's bag and put in his car.

The fiancee, who also spoke to police, said the cousin had told her someone shot themselves. She said the cousin was "freaking out."

The witness left the scene to drop his fiancee off at home and then brought the gun back to the scene, where he spoke to officers.

Police then spoke with the witness's cousin, the suspect in this case, who told police several stories before finally landing on one story he claims to be the truth. He said he shot his brother "on accident."

The complaint says the suspect and the victim had been looking around their car when they found a gun in the glove compartment. The 9-year-old, according to a complaint, had been holding the gun so the suspect took it away from him.

According to a complaint, the suspect told officers he didn't have control of the gun and "accidentally shot" his brother in the head. He said he tried to help his brother after the shooting and then laid the gun by him so that it looked like he shot himself.

"I did not know what to do, like after I killed him on accident," the suspect told police, according to a complaint.

After hearing the story, the complaint states officers asked the suspect if he feels like he should be punished and if so, for how long. The complaint says the suspect said he should be punished for five days.

"I feel like I did wrong, but like I don't want to go there," the suspect told police, the complaint states.

