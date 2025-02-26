'I can't explain how happy I am': Wisconsin tourist rescued after missing for 48 hours in Puerto Rico jungle

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A tourist from Pewaukee who got lost in the dense tropical rain forest of El Yunque in Puerto Rico has been found alive, family tells TMJ4 News.

Police said in a statement that Abdur Rahman, 64, was hiking with a group when he became separated from them on Sunday.

"Thanks to God, we have my dad back. And now we are so excited to see him alive,” Rahman’s son-in-law, Fazal Hunzai, explained.

Rescue crews found Rahman four miles away from where he was last seen. They located him by the Icacos River 48 hours later.

"I'm feeling so excited. I can't explain how happy I am. It's like God gave us back my dad," Hunzai said.

Hunzai spoke with TMJ4’s Megan Lee from the hospital where his father-in-law is recovering.

"We went to the hospital. When I saw him, I was so excited. He said, 'I'm hungry,'” Hunzai explained.

He said his father-in-law survived on just water as he navigated the dense, dark jungle.

"I couldn't imagine the way he crossed the trails. Even I cannot cross that area,” Hunzai said.

Hunzai said they were hiking with a group of 13 people on Sunday when Rahman got separated from the group.

They frantically searched for him but could not find him.

"We walked all around the trails—me, my wife, and all of our friends,” Hunzai explained.

Rescue crews from various departments filled the trails. The Puerto Rico Police Bureau led the search effort.

"Puerto Rican Police, Puerto Rican people, Puerto Rican Forest Department… there are no words. Thanks is not enough for them, it's not enough,” Hunzai explained.

