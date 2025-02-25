Wisconsin tourist who went missing in Puerto Rico jungle found alive, family says

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A tourist from Pewaukee who got lost in the dense tropical rain forest of El Yunque in Puerto Rico has been found alive, family tells TMJ4 News.

Puerto Rico Emergency Management Bureau

Rescuers are in the process of removing the man from the forest and transporting him for medical treatment.

Police said in a statement that Abdur Rahman, 64, was hiking with a group when he became separated from them on Sunday.

Crews resumed their search on Monday for Rahman, who police said lives in Wisconsin.

El Yunque is a popular tourist spot and the only tropical rain forest overseen by the U.S. Forest Service.

Last year, a U.S. tourist died after authorities said he fell off a cliff after leaving a designated hiking area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

